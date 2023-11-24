Dublin riots: Gardaí say 34 people arrested after riotous mob causes huge destruction

Summary of Dublin Riots

A clean-up is under way in Dublin city centre this morning following violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin last night.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said 34 people had been arrested and “many more arrests will follow”.

Mr Harris said a riotous mob had caused huge destruction in Dublin including 13 shops looted, three buses, one Luas tram set on fire and 11 Garda vehicles damaged.

During the unrest gardaí clashed with gangs of people and social media footage showed individual officers being attacked. Numerous gardaí were injured.

Mr Harris said there was no policing failure last night but said the force’s public order tactics needed to be “fundamental reviewed”.

The violence followed an attack on several people outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in Parnell Square by a man armed with a knife.

A girl (5) and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in this attack. A six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy sustained less serious injuries. The Irish Times understands the woman was an employee of the school or afterschool care facility the children were attending.

A man in his 40s was also seriously injured in this incident and is also the chief suspect. Officers said they weren’t looking for anyone else and investigators say they’re “keeping an open mind” about any motive.

After the stabbing, violent disturbances broke out on several streets in Dublin city centre after 6pm with clashes between crowds of people and gardaí.

Gardaí say this violence was driven by a “lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology” and they urged people to “ignore misinformation about the stabbing online”. Calm was restored before midnight.

Transport services were disrupted during the violence, and there are ongoing disruptions to Luas services on Friday. All Dublin Bus services are operating as normal though some city centre services are being diverted.

Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.

Best reads

Government to pass new CCTV laws to take actions against rioters

Speaking this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the “criminals” rioting last night were not acting out of patriotism, but as they were “filled with hate”.

“We will pass new laws in the coming weeks to enable the gardaí to make better use of the CCTV they collected yesterday,” he said. The “full resources of the State” would be brought to bear on those involved, he said.

“As a Government we will be relentless in protecting our citizens and defending our people,” he said.

The Rotunda Hospital has advised people that if they have an appointment at the maternity hospital today that outpatient and scheduled procedures are still going ahead.

There are some traffic diversions around Parnell Square, parts of which has been cordoned off as gardaí continue to investigate the stabbing attacks that took place on there Thursday, however traffic is able to reach the hospital.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of ISME, who represent small and medium businesses, said the justice system needed to “take a serious look” at how he said it had permitted the “erosion of confidence in the rule of law”.

“Retail staff are not afraid of immigrants, they are afraid of unrestrained thuggery, violence and theft that occurs daily in their stores,” he said.

Dublin stunned after dark day of violence Listen | 15:09 The streets of Dublin city centre were ablaze on Thursday night, with at least one Garda vehicle, a double-decker bus and a Luas tram set alight and several shops looted.In the wake of the stabbing attack on several schoolchildren on Parnell Square, a major riot broke out on O’Connell Street, the city centre’s main thoroughfare, and surrounding streets.Large numbers of gardaí were mobilised in an attempt to restore order, clashing with large groups of rioters. The shops broken into and looted include Arnotts and Footlocker.Crime and security correspondent Conor Gallagher and reporter Jack Power covered the stabbing attack and witnessed the riot. They talk to In the News producer Declan Conlon.

There were no Dublin Fire Brigade personnel injured on Thursday night during the riot, a spokesman has said.

Conor Pope, consumer affairs correspondent, reports from Dublin city centre this morning:

The smell of burning plastic and rubber is still hanging in the air at the top of O’Connell St as two burnt-out buses sit on top of articulated lorries, and maintenance crews slowly sift through the wreckage of a Luas tram that was set on fire last night.

The shock on the faces of passersby is evident as they take in the scale of the destruction just opposite the Gresham Hotel.

Hundreds of council workers who have been on site since 3am have been clearing the streets of the detritus of the riots with the dozens of gardaí standing sentry duty outside some of the most badly looted shops.

The north Quays at O’Connell Bridge remain blocked, but there is some traffic moving along O’Connell Street.

Burned-out vehicles and a Luas in Dublin city centre on Friday morning after rioting in the capital on Thursday night. Photograph: Conor Pope

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the riot that “wreaked havoc” in Dublin was the actions of a “violent mob of thugs and criminals”.

Gardaí would now comb through thousands of hours of CCTV footage to bring charges against people involved in the riots, she said.

Discussions online about any further protests would be monitored by the Garda, she told Morning Ireland.

Ms McEntee said her thoughts were with the victims of the stabbing attack on Parnell Square.

“I think people are trying to get their heads around what has happened ... the fact that such innocent small children were attacked in this way,” she said. “This was a situation that unfolded in a matter of seconds,” she said.

The five-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the Parnell Square stabbing is “still in a very serious condition”, as is a carer who was also injured, Mr Harris said.

“There is no failure here, this is regrettably how protests have moved on,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said.

“We are going to have a fundamental review of our public order tactics,” he said. Gardaí “stood up to the plate” during the protests, he said.

“These are scenes that we have not seen in decades; it is clear people have been radicalised over social media,” he said.

“Thirty-four arrests have been made, many more will follow,” he said.

Mr Harris said gardaí had to make the “assumption that following the events of last night, we are going to seen further protests”.

Riot sees 34 arrests and 13 shops looted, says Harris

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris speaks to media at Garda HQ in Dublin on Friday morning. Photograph: PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said 34 people were arrested during riots in Dublin last night.

There were 13 shops looted, with three buses, one Luas tram and 11 Garda vehicles damaged, he said.

Speaking this morning, Minister for Education Norma Foley said she was “shocked beyond measure” at the attack on children on Parnell Square, outside of Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire.

The primary school was a “great school,” with “great staff” in a “great community,” she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Ms Foley said the heroics of passersby and others who intervened to protect children stood in stark contrast to the destruction caused by rioters.

“The actions of a violent few who created chaos, who upended the city, they are not reflective of society,” she said.

‘I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct’

Details are emerging about some of the heroic actions of members of the public who intervened to stop the stabbing of the group of children on Parnell Square.

The Journal last night spoke to Caoi Benicio, a Brazilian Deliveroo driver who after witnessing a man attacking a young girl with a knife, dismounted his bike and starting hitting the attacker with his helmet.

“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds. He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in,” he told the Journal.

“I have two kids myself, so I had to do something. I did what anyone would do. People were there but they couldn’t step in because he was armed, but I knew I could use my helmet as a weapon,” he said.

A little after 10pm on Thursday night myself and crime and security correspondent Conor Gallagher recorded an In The News podcast, after reporting from the scene of the riot, you can listen to the podcast here: Dublin stunned by a dark day of violence.

Public transport information

Dublin Bus has advised commuters that although its services are operating this morning, diversions are in place around Parnell Street, Parnell Square, and O’Connell Street. Passengers have been advised to expect delays to some services.

For the Luas, Red line services are not running between Smithfield and Connolly, while there is no service between St Stephen’s Green and Broombridge on the Green line.

Irish Rail has said Dart, Commuter and Intercity train services are operating as normal.

Good morning, Jack Power, news reporter, here, bringing you the latest from the aftermath of the major riots in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardaí are currently stationed outside a number of shops that were broken into and looted on Thursday night amid the chaos, as clean-up crews work to remove the debris from a burnt-out bus at the top of O’Connell Street.