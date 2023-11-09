Armagh-based Plaswire strikes turbine recycling deal with Ørsted

Waste specialist Plaswire will recycle old wind turbines for Danish energy group Ørsted in a deal announced by the two companies on Thursday.

Co Armagh-based Plaswire develops systems for processing waste into new products with commercial and industrial uses that the company says go beyond basic recycling.

The company will aid Ørsted in recycling old turbine blades from its Irish onshore wind farms after successfully turning three decommissioned blades into Plaswire’s RX Polymer, a product used in construction.

Plaswire took three blades from the Danish group’s Owenreagh Wind Farm in Co Tyrone, and cleaned, shredded and granulated them for use in the polymer product.

Ray O’Connell, director of operations, Ørsted UK and Ireland, said the system was a cost-effective way of recycling 100 per cent of its turbine blades.

“We are particularly excited that this can be done on the island of Ireland without incurring additional carbon costs associated with international shipping,” he added.

The energy industry is only beginning to grapple with the problem of what to do with wind turbine blades at the end of their useful lives.

Andrew Billingsley, chief executive of Plaswire, pointed out that finding sustainable methods of recycling the blades was a global challenge and said his company was pleased to find a solution that avoided dumping the equipment in landfill.

“We are excited about the economic opportunities that our innovative solution can bring to Lurgan and the surrounding area while also reducing carbon emissions from complex waste,” he said.

Brenda Burke from the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland, said the partnership showed how businesses could work together to minimise waste and retain the value of the materials.

Copenhagen- and Nasdaq-listed Ørsted specialises in green energy, building and operating wind, solar, renewable hydrogen, green energy and storage plants. Its Irish operation is based in Cork.