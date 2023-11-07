What does WeWork’s US bankruptcy mean for Dublin’s office market?

WeWork's offices on Charlemont Place in Dublin 2, most of which is let to Amazon. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

WeWork’s collapse into US bankruptcy on Tuesday and speculation over its future in recent weeks have added to the already palpable sense of anxiety in Dublin’s office market.

The co-working company, one of the biggest individual tenants in the city, has filed under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code, initiating a process broadly comparable to our own examinership process, allowing it to continue to trade while working out repayment terms with its creditors.

It is also likely to reject in excess of 60 leases in the US, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, and use the Chapter 11 court process to renegotiate others.

Market sources have estimated WeWork’s total footprint in Dublin to be around 37,000 sq m (398,264.69 million sq ft) across four locations.

Leaving aside Hines’s Central Plaza development (the former Central Bank) on Dame Street where it was scheduled to take up 11,148 sq m (120,000 sq ft) across seven floors, WeWork currently occupies 9,920 sq m (100,000 sq ft) at the Dublin Landings 2 building in the docklands where its landlord is a South Korean fund.

It also occupies 4,700 sq m (50,590 sq ft) sat 5 Harcourt Road, owned by Luxembourg-based real estate investor REInvest Asset Management SA and has a substantial presence in the Charlemont Exchange near the Grand Canal, most of which is let to Amazon.

WeWork’s landlord at the Dublin 2 development is South Korean-based fund, Vestas Management, which acquired the building from Pat Crean’s Marlet group in 2019 for €145 million.

Finally, the US company is also present at the McGarrell Reilly-developed Iveagh Court on Harcourt Road in Dublin 2.

Dublin’s total available office stock at the moment is around 4.3 million sq m, around 537,500 sq m of which, or 12.5 per cent, is vacant, according to John McCartney, director and head of research BNP Paribas Real Estate.

In a worst-case-scenario in which a hypothetical tenant of WeWork’s size filed for bankruptcy and intended to vacate their leases, the addition of 37,000 sq ft of vacant space to the market would make a “material difference”, Mr McCartney said. This is particularly the case in the current climate with vacancy rates rising and the market entering correction mode in recent months.

However, WeWork is not a normal occupier. “Although it is the lease holder, the space is physically occupied by other businesses that need business space, by definition,” Mr McCartney said.

“If the worst came to worst and WeWork was to pull out, the space is still occupied by somebody and the most likely course of events, I think, is that those occupiers would either stay in situ and just have a different landlord.”

This was the case recently when WeWork handed back space it was occupying at the George’s Quay House (1GQ) to the building’s new owner, Corum Eurion. The French real estate investment fund acquired 1GQ, the former headquarters of Ulster Bank currently majority occupied by the Office of Public Works, for more than €80 million in September.

After WeWork handed back the space, the fund then worked out a new arrangement with the occupier, which had been leasing the space from WeWork.

This is the most likely template if WeWork does decide to vacate any of its leases in the capital, although any such decision would likely be the subject of legal wrangling.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the company reiterated that WeWork’s locations outside the US and Canada “are not part of this process”.

However, this does not appear to mean WeWork’s Dublin leases will be exempt from renegotiation as part of wider cost trimming. The spokeswoman said: “We continue to work collaboratively with our landlord partners on solutions that set all parties up for sustainable success.”

The BBC reported last week it understands WeWork will look to restructure its leases, “not just in the UK but around the world”.