Property group chief receives green light to extend family home on Ailesbury Road in Dublin 4

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission to Jamie Rohan, the managing director of property group Rohan Holdings, for a revamp of his “high quality” family home on Ailesbury Rd, Dublin 4.

The permission includes the demolition of a tennis court in the rear garden and will extend the five-bedroom Rohan family home to have a gross floor area of 5,855 sq feet.

The council granted permission to Jamie and Lucy Rohan after its planning report concluded the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or property in the vicinity.

The planner’s report made this finding having regard to the nature and scale of the proposal located in an area where the land use objective seeks to protect and/or improve the amenities of residential conservation areas.

Applications in high-profile addresses such as Ailesbury Rd in Dublin often face local objections.

However, in the Rohan case, the only third-party submission on file was from Ken Mintern, a next door neighbour on Ailesbury Rd, who wrote in support of the Rohan application.

Mr Mintern told city council planners that “after carefully reviewing the development proposal, I am confident that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the amenity of my property or its surrounds”.

“I find the scale of the proposed development to be appropriate and believe that the design is in harmony with the surrounding area,” he added. “I am pleased to note that the applicant has actively engaged with me throughout the design stage and have taken my concerns into consideration.”

In a report lodged with the application, a planning consultant for the Rohans, Kevin Hughes, told the council that “a significant amount of development has taken place on Ailesbury Rd in recent years”.

“Numerous planning applications have been lodged for alterations to existing dwellings on Ailesbury Rd and the adjacent Shrewsbury Rd and subsequently [been] granted,” the report said.

As part of the 35-page report, Mr Hughes states that “the proposed extension to the existing dwelling will not unduly impact on the residential amenity enjoyed by the existing building or neighbouring buildings in the vicinity of the site”.

Latest accounts for Rohan Holdings show that it recorded pretax profits of €5.97 million in 2021 as revenues decreased sharply from €25.85 million to €10.48 million. Mr Rohan was appointed as MD in 2009.