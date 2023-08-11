Profits top €550,000 at Vogue Williams’s media company

Vogue Williams' podcast with Joanne McNally has between 2.5 and three million listeners a month. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

The media company owned by TV presenter, podcast host and model Vogue Williams last year recorded post-tax profits of more than €550,000.

New accounts filed by the Dubliner’s Howth Media Ltd to Companies House in the UK show the post-tax profit total of £479,161 for last year was more than double the £220,837 recorded in 2021.

The 116 per cent increase in profits in the year to the end of July 2022 coincided with Williams’ and Joanne McNally’s My Therapist Ghosted Me! selling out shows across Ireland and Britain.

Later this year, the duo will host four consecutive shows at the 3Arena in Dublin; only U2, Westlife and Picture This have to date attracted the same level of demand at the venue.

The show shares its title with the pair’s podcast, which has between 2.5 and three million listeners a month.

Accumulated profits at Howth Media Ltd last year passed the £1.3 million mark. At the end of July last year, cash funds at the company stood at £1.09 million.