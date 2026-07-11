Runner gored in face at Spain’s San Fermin bull run festival

One runner was gored in the face and many avoided serious injury during a chaotic bull run at Spain’s San Fermin festival on Saturday.

The six bulls and accompanying steers charged through crowds who packed the narrow street course in Pamplona.

The huge animals knocked people to the cobblestones, and stumbling runners caused several pileups during the two-and-a-half-minute run from the pen to the bull ring where bullfighters will kill the bulls later in the day.

One runner was pierced by a horn in the face, and 12 others needed medical treatment for an assortment of injuries, according to the University of Navarra Hospital.

Revellers run alongside Jose Escolar’s fighting bulls during the fifth running of the bulls in Pamplona. Photograph: Miguel Oses/AP

A black bull broke away from the pack early in the 957-yard run and ploughed into a group of people, smacking one full in the side of the face with a horn. It was not clear if that was the moment of the goring.

Many runners appeared unaware when bulls were breathing down their necks and, instead of trying to gore them, just shoved them out of the way.

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Saturday’s was the fifth morning run of the eight-day festival in northern Spain.

This year’s festival comes 100 years since the publication of Ernest Hemingway’s novel The Sun Also Rises, which launched the San Fermin festival to international fame.

The last death at San Fermin’s bull runs was in 2009, but gorings and broken bones are common, partly because of the large number of novice bull runners and tourists who join the experienced locals. - AP