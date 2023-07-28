ECB has ‘open mind’ on rates, pivot proposed at Barryroe and bosses’ pay drops

n FitzGerald, in his weekly column, argues that the Government needs to start preparing now for climate change impact now.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde said the organisation will have an “open mind” in September on whether to increase future rates or press the pause button, after pushing through a ninth increase in a row to leave its main lending rate at 4.25 per cent. Joe Brennan reports.

Beef tycoon Larry Goodman’s bid to have an examiner appointed to Barryroe Offshore Energy (BOE) is being pitched on the possibility that the oil and gas explorer could move its focus to green energy projects, according to an independent expert’s report linked to the petition, writes Joe Brennan.

The average pay package of the 19 long-standing bosses of the largest Irish publicly-quoted companies dropped by 10 per cent last year to €2.84 million last year, as global stock markets put in their worst performance since 2008, according to figures compiles by The Irish Times. Joe Brennan has the details.

German angst traditionally had its heyday in the late 19th and early 20th century among anxious composers, poets and thinkers. This week, though, Germany’s federal economic minister Robert Habeck, himself a part-time philosopher, revived its spectre by claiming the country’s sluggish performance is less reality than perception. Derek Scally reports from Berlin.

What are the big challenges facing the aviation sector post-pandemic? Listen | 53:23

Aine Kilkenny, cofounder of period care company Riley talks about global expansion, how she was inspired by her late father, and how Tiger Woods makes her furious in this week’s interview.

Olive Keogh finds that navigating relationships in the workplace can be a minefield.

