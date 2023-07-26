Virgin Media Television signs new 10-year contract with Irish media regulator

Virgin Media Television deputy managing director Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin and Coimisiún na Meán executive chair Jeremy Godfrey (front) with Virgin Media Television managing director Paul Farrell and broadcasting commissioner Celene Craig at the contract signing. Photograph: Maxwells

Coimisiún na Meán has awarded a new 10-year national free-to-air television programme service contract to Virgin Media Television for the channels Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Two.

The new contract follows a licensing process started by the media regulator’s predecessor, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

“Virgin Media One and Two are valued components of Ireland’s media landscape, enhancing choice and diversity for Irish audiences with home-produced and international content in areas such as news and current affairs, entertainment, drama, sport, factual and lifestyle,” said broadcasting commissioner Celene Craig.

“I would like to congratulate Virgin Media Television on completion of the licensing process and wish them every success under their new contract term.”

Virgin Media Television managing director Paul Farrell said the licence award was a reaffirmation of the company’s “dedication to the principles of public service media” and that the market presence of the broadcaster supported media plurality.

Virgin Media One is the second most-watched channel in Irish households, after RTÉ One, while Virgin Media Two, alongside the Virgin Media Player, is the current home of popular ITV reality contest Love Island. The channels Virgin Media Three, Four, More and Sport are covered by separate content provision contracts.

The most recent company accounts for the television subsidiary of Virgin Media – which acquired the former TV3 Group in 2015 – show that it recorded revenue of about €61 million in 2021, narrowing its losses for that year to €7.1 million. It derives most of its revenue from advertising, while also earning money from international programme sales and facilities income earned from renting out its studios.

Mr Farrell, who has called on the Government to take RTÉ out of the commercial advertising market, said Virgin Media Television continued to invest in original Irish content.

“We’re excited about this new chapter for Virgin Media Television and are grateful to Coimisiún na Meán for trusting us with this responsibility. We look forward to a more open debate and understanding of the role other media outlets play in providing public service content, and equally how the funding model needs to be reviewed to be more equitable.”

Virgin Media is owned by the telecoms giant Liberty Global.