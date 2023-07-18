Roadmap for ‘safe and ethical’ use of AI is published by Government

The roadmap sets out a number of actions to support implementation of the standards and assurance aspects of the EU’s AI Act.

The Government has published a roadmap to support Irish enterprises and organisations in embracing artificial intelligence (AI) “safely and ethically”.

The roadmap sets out a number of standards for AI and was put together by a team led by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), with leading experts from across the Irish AI community, including industry, academia, civil society, and the private and public sectors.

The roadmap sets out a number of actions to support implementation of the standards and assurance aspects of the EU’s AI Act.

Existing models of assurance – audits, certification schemes, accreditation processes and impact assessments – will all form part of the system.

NSAI chief executive Geraldine Larkin said AI standards and conformity assessment are central to the new European regulatory model for AI and are key tools in providing clarity for Irish industry and assurance to the public on regulatory compliance.

She described the roadmap as “a significant document that paves the way for Ireland to be at the forefront of change”.