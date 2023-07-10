The cost of construction materials and the shortage of contractors to complete energy upgrades has made it very difficult for many homeowners to carry out retrofits.

Only one in five 18-34 year olds takes action to live sustainably, according to new research by AIB.

The AIB Sustainability Survey, carried out by Amárach, finds more than half (56 per cent) of people believe cost is the main barrier preventing them from making more sustainable changes in their personal lives.

Only four in ten consumers feel sustainability is really important to them in their daily lives, which is the lowest level recorded since 2019, when it was six in ten.

Only three in ten say they take meaningful actions to live sustainably, with those over 55 most likely to do so.

More than 40 per cent of those over 55 state they take meaningful action to live sustainably compared with 20 per cent in the 18-34 age group and 30 per cent in the 35 to 54 group.

Using renewable electricity sources and reducing flights are the most popular high impact actions taken to reduce CO2 emissions, with 39 per cent saying they are already using electricity produced from renewable energy and 33 per cent saying they are already taking one flight less a year.

Among the high impact sustainability changes, giving up meat or cars are the least considered actions with 60 per cent saying they would not consider switching to a vegan or vegetarian diet, and 60 per cent saying they would not consider living without a car.

However, just over half of those surveyed support EU plans to stop the production of petrol and diesel cars by 2035. Separately, 46 per cent agreed that they would be driving less by 2030, while 41 per cent agreed they would be switching to electric vehicles by 2030.

The research finds almost nine in ten have at least one car in their household. Among those who do, one fifth already have an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Seventy per cent are recycling or composting everything they can, 62 per cent are using more energy efficient appliances, while 61 per cent believe their homes would need a deep retrofit to significantly improve its energy efficiency, according to the research.

AIB chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Mary Whitelaw said: “It is heartening to see that this new research shows that consumers still have a positive view of sustainability despite cost of living challenges, particularly the cost of energy.

“It is also positive to see that 15 per cent of consumers are planning to take out a loan related to a green product over the next 12 months.”

Amárach chairman Gerard O’Neill said consumers “recognise the importance of environmentally conscious purchasing decisions and are knowledgeable about sustainability related terms”.

“It is worth noting this research shows there is widespread belief among consumers about the need to retrofit to improve the energy efficiency of their home, but most are unaware of schemes available and only a minority of those have checked if they qualify.’’

The survey also finds 72 per cent believe the Government has most responsibility for driving behaviour to tackle the environmental crisis, up 9 points on 2021, while 57 per cent say the most responsibility lies with individuals, down from 61 per cent.

The survey also finds that 49 per cent say big business has a responsibility to tackle environmental issues, unchanged on 2021.