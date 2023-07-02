McGrath and Donohoe set to woo voters with €5bn-plus budget package

The Government is set to unleash a tax and spending package worth more than €5 billion in a bid to woo back angry voters in key elections next year, according to the Sunday Business Post.

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Finance, and Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Public Expenditure, are readying a plan to increase core spending by more than €4 billion next year and cut taxes by over €1 billion as the Government seeks to win voter support ahead of pivotal local and European elections next May and a possible general election next autumn.

Mr McGrath and Mr Donohoe are preparing to sign off on the parameters for Budget 2024 this week when they announce details of the Summer Economic Statement on Tuesday.

The increase in spending comes after a flurry of warnings from economic experts in recent weeks that the government risks fuelling even worse inflation if it adds too much stimulus to the economy through excessive tax cuts and increased spending.

The Fiscal Advisory Council, the Central Bank and the ESRI have all urged the government to limit spending growth to 5 per cent this year or risk “overheating” and “unbalancing” the economy.

Dublin airport staff’s pay and benefits compromised in cyber attack

Pay and benefits details of about 2,000 staff members at DAA, the operator of Dublin airport, were compromised as a result of a recent cyberattack on Aon, the management consultants, according to the Sunday Times.

DAA was one of many global companies affected by the attack on the file transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, last month. The services firm is contracted by DAA to compile and print personalised total rewards statements to some employees.

A DAA spokesman said: “DAA can confirm that as a result of a recent cyberattack on Aon, a third-party professional service provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised. DAA takes the security of sensitive personal information extremely seriously and has notified the Data Protection Commission.”

Shell is still trading Russian gas more than a year after pledging to withdraw from the Russian energy market.

The company was involved in nearly an eighth of Russia’s shipborne gas exports in 2022, according to analysis from campaign group Global Witness, the BBC is reporting.

Oleg Ustenko, an adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, accused Shell of accepting “blood money”.

Shell said the trades were the result of “long-term contractual commitments” and do not violate laws or sanctions.

As recently as 9 May, a vast tanker capable of carrying more than 160,000 cubic metres of gas compressed into liquid form - liquefied natural gas or LNG - pulled out of the port of Sabetta, on the Yamal peninsula in Russia’s far north.

Deloitte calls for review of personal tax rates and bands ‘to attract and retain top talent’

Professional services firm Deloitte Ireland has called on the Government to review personal tax rates and bands to help the country attract and retain top talent, according to a report in the Sunday Independent.

In its 2024 pre-budget submission, Deloitte said this could be done via an increase in the standard rate cut-off point to €50,000 and a reduction in the higher income tax to 40 per cent.

Speaking about Deloitte’s 2024 pre-budget submission, Daryl Hanberry, head of tax and legal and partner at Deloitte, said a roadmap to demonstrate to workers when and how the “personal tax burden” will be reduced will be critical.

Property developer gives residents of two South Dublin estates €3m

Residents of two housing estates in south Dublin received €3 million from a property developer last year in return for withdrawing a legal case against a proposed apartment development, according to a reprot in the Sunday Times.

The settlement came about after the group agreed to withdraw judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanala over the construction of an apartment block.

The developer had secured planning consent for the scheme in April 2021 through the fast-track strategic housing development process. Two months later two local people brought judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanala on behalf of a number of residents. The money received in the settlement was divided among them.