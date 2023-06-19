Students from 13 rural schools showcase their digital skills at Microsoft Dream Space

More than 300 students from rural schools and clubs have taken part in the first Microsoft Dream Space showcase in Dublin.

The students, from 13 schools and seven clubs in counties Longford, Tipperary and Kildare, attended the event in Microsoft’s campus in Leopardstown, Co Dublin to showcase their science, technology, engineering and maths-based projects. The event is a collaboration between Microsoft, OurKidsCode and the Department of Rural and Community Development. The projects showed how digital skills can help to solve sustainability challenges, including accessible voting systems, wearable tech, ocean-cleaning initiatives and reducing water waste.

“Last year, we announced our intention to invest a further €3 million in the expansion of our immersive Microsoft Dream Space STEM experience to ensure that every student across the island of Ireland has the opportunity to develop the skills needed to succeed in a digital economy,” said James O’Connor, Microsoft Ireland site lead and vice-president for Microsoft International Operations. ”[The] showcase is an important step on the road towards making that ambition a reality as well as a step forward in helping to close the digital skills gap that often exists between rural and urban communities.”