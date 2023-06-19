Deloitte Ireland adds 300 jobs in Cork as it establishes technology and analytics hub

Deloitte Ireland chief executive Harry Goddard: the firm will double its presence in Cork by adding 300 jobs in the city. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Deloitte Ireland will double its presence in Cork by adding 300 jobs as it establishes a new technology and analytics hub in the city and builds up its advisory capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), the accounting firm has announced.

The jobs will be across areas including audit and assurance, tax and legal, financial advisory and risk advisory, with the roles ranging from experienced senior hires to graduate positions, it said.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney will visit Deloitte’s Cork office on Monday to attend the jobs announcement.

The Big Four firm already employs about 3,000 people in Ireland providing audit, tax, consulting and financial advisory services.

The majority of the new roles will be part of the Cork-based technology and analytics hub and will be delivered over the next three years. Other roles will be created for professionals with skills and experience in areas such as digital transformation, sustainability planning and international tax.

“We have seen strong client demand across our business nationally. A common thread in this growth has been the ever-expanding need for digital, technology and analytics consulting experience,” said Deloitte Ireland chief executive Harry Goddard.

“Not only are we recruiting to meet this demand, we also believe it is an opportune time to further our commitment to building our existing presence in Cork.”

Deloitte now has 12 partners based in Cork, serving domestic, local and global clients.

“Our clients in the Munster region develop, manufacture and sell their products and services throughout the world, and Deloitte’s investment here is a logical step for our business to support those clients in that journey,” Mr Goddard said.

“Increasingly, our clients expect Deloitte to be in a position to advise, build and execute complex solutions for their organisations. I believe the ambition to double the number of employees we have based in Cork will be a fitting way to mark our 150th anniversary in the city.”

The Minister said the establishment of the technology and analytics hub was “a fantastic endorsement” of the city.

“The news of 300 additional high-skilled jobs today is a real boost and vote of confidence in Cork our economy and Ireland’s future,” Mr Coveney said.

Emmanuel Adeleke, the Deloitte partner in AI and data who will lead the Cork hub, said following the advent of generative AI, Deloitte was committing “more focus in this area”, given its potential impact on the future of work and clients’ business models.

“We see Ireland as having a critical role to play in the adoption and regulation of this technology as a European hub for many of the leading global technology companies,” he said. “Cork is already a leading tech talent destination and we envisage this investment will continue to establish the city as a hub for cutting-edge innovation in the coming years.”