Tara Mine production to cease with 650 workers temporarily laid off

Tara Mines in Navan, Co Meath. Its Swedish parent has temporarily shut down the site. Photograph: Alan Betson

The owner of Tara mines in County Meath has shut down production and temporarily laid off 650 workers.

“Due to a combination of factors, the Tara mine in Ireland will be placed under care and maintenance,” Swedish parent company Boliden said in a statement. “The decision means that production and exploration ceases temporarily at the mine.”

While Boliden said it is working actively to extend the life of the mine in parallel with ensuring its competitiveness, it described the zinc mine as “high cost.”

“The business is currently cash flow negative, due to a combination of factors including operational challenges, a decline in the price of zinc, high energy prices and general cost inflation,” it said. Tara will therefore be placed under care and maintenance until further notice. The decision means that production at the mine ceases and that the workforce is temporarily laid off until conditions of the operation improve,” Boliden added.