Resolution reached in row over ownership of Dublin property assets

The Bad Ass Cafe at Temple Bar Dublin. A dispute over the ownership of the property has been settled. Photograph: Eric Luke / THE IRISH TIMES Bad Ass Cafe Temple Bar Stock File

A settlement has been reached to resolve a dispute over the ownership of Dublin property assets involving the sale of shares in the Bad Ass Café in Temple Bar, the purchase of Delaney’s pub in Smithfield and ownership of a property in Gardiner Street/Mabbot Lane.

Businesswoman Marina Valera claimed her former business partner Paul Tiernan asserted “some form of beneficial interest” over the assets in what she said was an opportunistic attempt to leverage her and her companies into making a payment to him.

Mr Tiernan, of Churchfields, K-Club, Straffan, Co Kildare, strongly disputed the allegations made by Ms Valera, of Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin, and three firms: Laupteen Ltd, Femida Ltd and Blackhill Resources Ltd.

The Commercial Court was informed on Monday that the entire case had settled and could be struck out. No details of the settlement were given to the court.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald struck out the action without making any further orders.

Ms Valera had said she was romantically involved with Mr Tiernan between 2008 and 2011 but he enjoys no right, title or interest over the businesses.

She rejected an alleged assertion by Mr Tiernan’s lawyers that she and Mr Tiernan reached an agreement in 2009/10 to share equally profits from the Laupteen business or that her shares in the Bad Ass Café were held on trust for him.

Mr Tiernan disputed her claims in the action.