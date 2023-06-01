Knock airport expects record passenger numbers this weekend

Ireland West Airport Knock expects traffic over the June bank holiday weekend to grow 20% on last year

A record 20,000-plus passengers will pass through Knock airport over the June bank holiday weekend.

Ireland West Airport Knock, as the Co Mayo gateway is officially known, expects traffic over the first summer holiday weekend to grow 20 per cent on last year and beat 2019′s totals by 10 per cent.

The airport says more than 120 flights will arrive and depart over coming days, to and from 20 destinations.

Routes include Aer Lingus’s new daily flights to London Heathrow and Ryanair’s weekly service to Lanzarote, and twice weekly summer trips to Barcelona and Cologne.

Joe Gilmore, Knock’s managing director, said the June bank holiday was always one of the airport’s busiest weekends. “We are expecting record passenger numbers, which is testament to the increasing popularity of the airport among people living particularly in the west, northwest and midlands regions,” he added.

Mr Gilmore said the weekend marked the return of popular summer services, while Knock was offering more destinations and better schedules.

The airport recently hosted US president Joe Biden, some of whose family came from Co Mayo, during his Irish visit here.