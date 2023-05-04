ECB raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

The European Central Bank has raised its interest rates by 0.25 per cent as it continues to try and bring euro zone inflation under control.

The widely anticipated rate increase takes the key ECB rate to 3.75 per cent and will add hundreds of euro on to the annual cost of a tracker mortgage.

It comes on the back of six previous rate increases which have seen the annual repayments for tens of thousands of tracker mortgage holders – the cohort most immediately impacted by ECB’s hikes – climb by thousands of euro.

An increase of 0.25 per cent adds around €13 on to the monthly repayments for every €100,000 borrowed so will see the annual cost of a €300,000 mortgage, climb by roughly €600.

The news is much bleaker when all the rate increases are totted up.

Just under a year ago, tracker mortgage holders were paying rates of between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent while variable rate loans ranged from 2.25 to 4.75 per cent.

Now, the situation bas been reversed with the tracker mortgage holders set to pay from 4.25 to more than 5 per cent with variable rates in Ireland largely untouched in recent months.

While the average tracker holder has an outstanding mortgage of less than €100,000, one in five, own an average of €225,000 and have 19 years left on their term.

This cohort has seen the average repayment climb from €951 per month to €1,356 and with fresh increases likely in the months ahead, repayments could reach €1,500 before the end of the year taking the annual cost for some people to close to €7,000.

In a statement the ECB said the inflation outlook “continues to be too high for too long”.

It said the latest data “broadly supports” an earlier assessment which suggested inflation would fall as the year ends.

However it warned that “underlying price pressures remain strong”.

The statement said that the Governing Council’s future decisions “will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2 per cent medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary.”

