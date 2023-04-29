No timeline for plan to pull Jameson whiskey exports to Russia

The producers of Jameson whiskey do not have a timeline for a plan to end exports of the Irish brand into Russia, with the company facing criticism from Ukrainian protesters in recent days.

It is understood drinks producer Pernod Ricard, which owns brands such as Jameson, Absolut Vodka and Beefeater gin, is to cease exports to Russia.

But the drinks group does not yet have a timeline for when it expects to be able to cut ties and halt experts of international brands in the country, one source said.

The company had previously ceased exporting products to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, however had later resumed exports, a decision recently criticised by campaigners.

On Thursday, the group Ukrainian Action Ireland held a protest outside of the Pernod Ricard offices on Simmonscourt Road, in Ballsbridge, Dublin, over its continued trade with Russia.

In a statement, Pernod Ricard said that it was complying with international sanctions and managing the “complex and extremely challenging” reality of exiting Russia.

“This meant reducing the quantities [of brands] being sold to avoid ‘intentional bankruptcy’, which is a criminal offence in Russia and represents a significant risk for our employees,” the company said.

“We also fully understand and acknowledge the reaction over the recent days as we sought to give context to the decisions we have taken. Many companies, in our industry and in others, have made the same difficult choice,” the statement said.

“We are working hard to find the best way to navigate this complexity, including stopping the export of our international brands while ensuring the welfare and safety or our team, considering the local legal constraints.”

A public backlash in Sweden over Pernod Ricard resuming exports of Absolut Vodka to Russia led to the Swedish vodka producer last week stating it would stop exporting products to the country.

On Friday, a company that operates duty-free stores in Russian airports listed other Irish whiskey brands on its website, such as Teeling and Bushmills, as well as Jameson.

Jack Teeling, co founder of the Teeling Distillery, said the company’s last shipment to Russia was in January 2022. “I have no idea where that Russian Duty Free operator has got inventory unless it is legacy stock in market or they have sourced through the parallel market,” he said.

Bushmills did not respond to requests for comment.