IMI develops new executive training programme

A new programme aimed at developing the capabilities of senior executives in public and private organisations has been announced by the Irish Management Institute (IMI).

The Senior Executive Experience, which is being run in partnership with University College Cork (UCC), is aimed at chief executives, chief financial officers, chief operating officers and other heads of organisations within the private and public sectors. It is aimed at encouraging new thinking around leadership, strategy, decision-making and negotiation.

The programme includes a number of Irish and international experts, such as associate dean at Ashridge Executive Education Dr Kerrie Fleming and author Bernard Marr. It includes immersive learning and peer-coaching, with five separate tracks to cover all interests and objectives. The programmes will begin in May and September.

“The world class faculty on this programme will challenge and disrupt the way senior leaders think and will help to equip them with new tools and insights to shape the future of their organisations,” said Shane O’Sullivan, interim chief executive of IMI. “Most importantly the course will provide the time and space to reframe how participants think about the issues they are confronted with, all while making relevant connections with industry peers.”

The announcement of the new programme came following research published by the IMI that showed the increasing workloads of senior executives are leading to limited opportunity for continuous learning. The survey also revealed 83 per cent of senior business leaders in Ireland believe transformational change is necessary at their organisation.

“When we surveyed business leaders recently, the vast majority said that their organisations needed a major transformational change,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “With the challenges associated with the recent global pandemic and economic uncertainty, and the opportunities presented by new technologies and ways of thinking, leaders really need to get away from the desk, be challenged to think differently and learn from others so that they can work towards embedding real change in their own organisations. To help, we have developed this unique programme of events and experiences, including networking and problem solving with like-minded senior executives.”