KPMG to sponsor at Punchestown

Leading national hunt jockey Rachael Blackmore, brand ambassador for accountants KPMG, which is sponsoring the Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival this month.

Accountants KPMG will sponsor the high-profile Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival later this month.

The race will see Marine Nationale and Facile Vega, the Irish-trained one-two in Cheltenham’s Supreme Novice Hurdle, contest renew rivalry on the festival’s opening day, Tuesday April 25th.

The 19 entries at this stage also include another Cheltenham winner, Impaire Et Passe, along with several of the Irish horses that filled the first eight places in the Supreme Novices.

KPMG is familiar backer of Irish national hunt racing, naming Cheltenham Gold Cup- and Grand National-winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore, as a brand ambassador.

Seamus Hand, managing partner, said Tuesday’s announcement extended the firm’s backing for Irish sport and talent.

“We look forward to the return to Punchestown for the grand finale of the season, and we are delighted to be part of this occasion,” he said.

Punchestown’s Janet Creighton noted that previous winners of what is now the KPMG-supported included champions Hurricane Fly, Faugheen and Jezki.

The Punchestown Festival runs from Tuesday April 25th to the following Saturday, featuring 40 races for a total of €3.3 million prize money. The meeting regularly lures the best of Irish and British jump racing talent.