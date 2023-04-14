Mickey O’Rourke nears deal to acquire Scottish ice hockey team

Businessman Mickey O’Rourke’s TDL Media is close to buying Scottish ice hockey team Glasgow Clan. Based at its 3,200-seat stadium in Braehead, Glasgow Clan plays in the Viaplay Elite Ice Hockey League in which the Belfast Giants also compete.

The Scottish club said on Friday that it is “nearing the end of a sale process which will see the Clan sold to TDL Media”.

The pair have been in talks for some time and could agree a deal within a week or two, it is understood. Neither side has given any detail on a likely price.

Dublin-based TDL Media owns most of broadcasters Premier Sports Ireland and Premier Sports Asia, a stake in Irish software developer Future Ticketing, and shares in publisher Joe Media and virtual reality gamer Zero Latency.

Glasgow Clan finished eighth in the elite league following a narrow loss to the Belfast Giants at the weekend.

In the club’s statement Mr O’Rourke said TDL looked forward to taking over the club and the lease on Braehead Arena. “Over the coming years our objective is to put the Glasgow Clan in the best possible position to achieve success on and off the ice.”

Neil Black, founder and current owner of Glasgow Clan, noted that TDL was already a supporter of the Elite Ice Hockey League and Scottish soccer and rugby.

He said he had decided that the time was right to sell the club. “My main priority was to engage with someone I could pass this great club along to, who had the necessary resources and experience of the sports and entertainment market in the UK, who could grow the Clan organisation and ensure its continuation for future generations.”

Mr O’Rourke co-founded broadcaster Setanta Sports, which Eir bought in 2016. He cut his ties to the business subsequently. He is a director of League of Ireland soccer club Shelbourne FC. Through TDL he has focused on investing in sports, media and entertainment.