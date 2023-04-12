John Moran and Aisling Curtis join Shannon Airport board

John Moran, former secretary general of the Department of Finance, appointed to Shannon Airport Group's board

One-time civil servant John Moran and Microsoft strategy director Aisling Curtis are joining the board of Shannon Airport Group.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, confirmed the pair’s appointment to the State company’s board for three-year terms on Wednesday.

Mr Moran, a lawyer and banker by background, joined the Central Bank of Ireland in 2010 as head of wholesale banking supervision, before moving to the Department of Finance a year later, initially to lead the department’s involvement in rescuing and restructuring the then-ailing banking sector. The Limerick man served as secretary general of the department between 2012 and 2014.

Mr Moran also served on the European Investment Bank’s board between 2013 and 2018 and chaired the Land Development Agency between January 2019 and last May.

He now runs a consultancy, RHH International. Previously, he set up and led Zurich Capital Markets in Dublin, worked as an aviation lawyer and served on the boards of the European Investment Bank and Central Bank. He also chaired Limerick’s Hunt Museum. He was named chairman of Grid Finance last year.

Ms Curtis is Microsoft Ireland’s director of strategy and sustainability. She has been a member of the National Maternity Hospital Board and advised the Irish Management Institute Council. Ms Curtis is on the technology steering group of the 30% Club, which aims to boost gender diversity on boards.

Shannon Airport Group chairman Conal Henry predicted that Ms Curtis and Mr Moran would add value to the board. “I look forward to working with them at this exciting time for the group,” added Mr Henry.