Accenture to axe 19,000 jobs worldwide

Accenture has announced that it will axe 19,000 jobs in the next 18 months, the largest in a series of cuts in the consulting sector as companies battle against rising costs and an uncertain economic outlook.

The Irish headquartered group said it expected to incur total staff severance costs of $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) and a further $300 million from “consolidation of office space”.

[ Job search platform Indeed to cut 2,200 jobs globally ]

More than half of the job cuts would affect staff who work in corporate functions but do not work directly for clients, it said.

Accenture employs 738,000 people globally, selling consultancy and outsourcing services to large companies. It is reported to have about 5,500 staff in Ireland. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023