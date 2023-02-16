Canon EOS R8: A versatile camera that offers a lot for the price

€1,960

Canon has added to its camera line-up with a new full-frame mirrorless camera. The EOS R8 offers a compact design that packs in a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, high ISO and improved dynamic range. The company is pitching it as a versatile camera that will handle everything from portraits to landscape photography with ease. The R8 shoots at 40 frames per second, with an ISO up to 102,400 to tackle dimly lit environments and faster-moving subjects. It will also capture full-width 4K 60p footage with 6K oversampling, and records 180fps Full HD for slow-motion videos. Canon is pitching this at enthusiasts and students, and at just under €2,000, it isn’t a throwaway investment. But it offers a lot for the price, especially in the context of other cameras in the Canon range.

canon.ie