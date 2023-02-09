SL Controls to create 100 jobs amid plans for expansion

SL Controls has announced 100 new jobs over the next three years. Pictured at the announcement are SL Controls commercial director Darragh McMorrow; director of people and culture Shauna Ryan; and CEO Keith Moran

Specialist software integration firm SL Controls is to create 100 highly skilled jobs across Ireland by mid-2025 as the company positions itself for significant growth.

The company, which was established in 2002, provides equipment system integrated solutions to companies in industries that include medtech, pharma, healthcare and technology.

The new jobs will span project management and technical roles, with SL Controls recruiting for software developers, senior automation engineers, senior software engineers, validation and compliance engineers as well as senior and intermediate MES engineers. When recruitment is complete, the company will employ 220 people.

The move is part of the company’s global expansion plan, which will see it grow across Europe and the US. It is targetting turnover of more than €20 million by the end of 2025, a growth rate of 68 per cent over the next three years.

SL Controls has offices in Sligo, Dublin, Limerick and Galway, along with its US office in Florida. The new jobs will be location independent, with a mix of remote and hybrid, allowing staff to combine home working and attending the office.

In 2021, SL Controls was bought by global IT group NNIT in a deal worth up to €17 million. The acquisition has led to an increase in both customers and projects for SL Controls.

“Joining forces with NNIT has further enhanced our service offering to meet our customers’ global requirements for fully integrated solutions across the operational technology and information technology layers,” said SL Controls chief executive and co-founder Keith Moran. “This has led to an increase in both clients and the level of work across Ireland, the U.S. and Europe.”