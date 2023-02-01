Van Morrison reaps rewards as live music industry restarts

Van Morrison found himself at the centre of controversy during the early stages of pandemic over a series of anti-lockdown tunes and statements.

Belfast music legend Van Morrison reaped a dividend from the reopening of the live music industry last year as accumulated profits at his music company increased by £572,316 (€647,577).

New accounts filed by Morrison’s Exile Productions Ltd show that accumulated profits climbed from £7.3 million to £7.8 million in the 12 months to the end of April 30th, 2022.

The company’s cash funds increased from £6.7 million to £6.8 million during the same period.

The jump in profits coincided with the live entertainment music business reopening as Covid-19 restrictions eased. Profits had fallen by £834,877 in the previous year.

Morrison last year performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands and Austria..

The artist found himself at the centre of controversy during the early stages of the pandemic over a series of anti-lockdown tunes and statements.