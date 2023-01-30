Renault agrees to lower Nissan stake in historic rebalancing

Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings to the same 15 per cent. Photograph: Jacques Brinon/AP

Renault agreed to lower its stake in Nissan Motor Co, seeking to address a longstanding source of friction in their two-decade alliance to better compete in an industry moving to electrification and automation.

The partners will retain a 15 per cent cross-shareholding, including a plan for Renault to transfer just over 28 per cent of its shares in Nissan into a French trust, the companies said in a statement Monday. Renault, Nissan and junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp also plan to move forward via collaborations on specific projects, including in India, South America and Europe, according to a statement.

The two sides have been inching closer to a decision since Bloomberg first reported news of Renault exploring a stake sale in April and will seek approval from their respective boards of directors in coming days.

The agreement would address a power imbalance that’s long bothered executives in Japan. Although Renault holds the larger stake at 43 per cent with voting rights, Nissan makes more cars while owning a 15 per cent stake in the French carmaker with no voting rights. - Bloomberg