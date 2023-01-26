Bank of Ireland’s UK chief steps down

Bank of Ireland is looking for a new head of its UK business. Photograph: Andy Zakeli/PA

The chief executive of Bank of Ireland’s UK business is to leave the group, the financial institution announced on Thursday.

Ian McLaughlin, who took up the role in 2019, will stay on until later this year as the search for a successor begins. He is leaving the group to pursue an outside opportunity.

Group chief executive Myles O’Grady said Mr McLaughlin had a strong track record with the bank, and had been pivotal in the design and execution of strategy at the UK business. “Under his leadership our UK business has been significantly transformed,” he said.

Bank of Ireland will now be looking for both internal and external candidates for the role.