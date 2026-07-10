Stack turns to Soumillon as trainer chases first European Group One success at Deauville

Co Tipperary trainer Fozzy Stack has turned to jockey Christophe Soumillon to try to secure a first European Group One success in France on Sunday.

Thesecretadversary, winner of last month’s Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, is one of eight three-year-olds for the Haras De Fresnay Prix Jean Prat over Deauville’s straight seven furlongs off at 3.25pm Irish-time.

With regular jockey Seamus Heffernan suspended, partly including a 24-day ban for his use of the whip on Thesecretadversary at Ascot, Soumillon steps in. He rode Woodshauna to win the €400,000 race a year ago.

Aidan O’Brien won it with Tenebrism in 2022, and he fields another filly in the Guineas winner True Love. Another classic winner in the contest is Rayif who landed May’s French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp. He represents another powerhouse trainer in Frances Graffard.

For Stack however, the Jean Prat represents a rare opportunity to challenge meaningfully at the top level.

Having officially taken over the licence from his father Tommy in 2017, the 45-year-old enjoyed top-level success in 2023 when the filly Aspen Grove landed the Grade One Belmont Oaks in America.

Having been unlucky in running in the Irish Guineas behind Gstaad, Thesecretadversary impressed at Ascot to give his trainer a first winner there. This seven-furlong Group One option on quick ground looks an ideal opportunity to try and score in the highest class and few are more familiar with Deauville than Soumillon.

In other news, Cheltenham festival-winning trainer Pat Kelly has had his licence suspended with immediate effect by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Co Galway-based Kelly, whose best-known horse, Presenting Percy, won twice at Cheltenham, was fined €2,400 last week after a stable inspection in January uncovered rule breaches, including in relation to traceability and record keeping.

Kelly subsequently didn’t engage with the IHRB and the regulator confirmed on Friday that another unannounced stable inspection took place last week. They had suspended by a week any licence suspension.

However, Kelly, who had a rare recent runner in Roscommon on Monday, has now lost his licence.

“In reaching its decision, the referrals committee (chaired by former chief justice Frank Clarke) emphasised that engagement with the IHRB is a fundamental obligation of every licensed trainer and that compliance with the rules of racing requires ongoing co-operation with the IHRB’s regulatory processes,” noted a statement from the regulatory board.

It also said the suspension shall remain in force until further order of the referrals committee. Kelly can apply for a review, although the regulator said it will need to see its concerns satisfactorily addressed.