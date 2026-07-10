Partner of Jamey Carney booked flight to Turkey after leaving murder scene in Killarney

Gardaí have established that a man they want to question in connection with the murder of Jamey Carney (43) in Co Kerry booked a flight from Dublin to Turkey shortly after he left the woman’s home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ahmed Al-Saqar (28) was captured on CCTV footage on the Muckross Road in Killarney after leaving the rented home where his partnerwas later found murdered.

Gardaí have established that Al-Saqar got an early-morning bus to Dublin to make the flight to Istanbul where he arrived four hours later. This was before gardaí had been alerted to the woman’s murder.

She was found by a family member at about 1pm on Tuesday.

She had been in a relationship for several months with Al-Saqar, a Jordanian national who had come to Ireland a number of years ago. It is understood the couple had travelled to Jordan earlier this year on holiday before they returned to Killarney where Jamey Carney lived with her daughter Michaela (13).

Al-Saqar, who claimed to be from the town of Al Husn, 65km north of the capital Amman and close to the border with both Syria and the Palestinian West Bank, came to Ireland in 2024 from Northern Ireland having previously been in the UK and possibly in France.

An Irish American, Jamey Carney was originally from Westchester County, north of New York City and had moved with her daughter to Ireland in May 2021 and settled in Killarney, renting accommodation on the Muckross Road and working for a healthcare consulting company.

The woman, who was involved in a local pro-Palestine support group in Killarney, is understood to have met Al-Saqar at a pro-Palestine rally in the town about 18 months ago. They later began a relationship with Jamey Carney frequently posting photos of them together on her social media accounts.

The woman’s sister Devon Bennett and her mother have arrived in Killarney to look after Michaela and are liaising with social services to try to ensure she can stay in Ireland. They have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money to cover funeral costs and other expenses.

“Jamey was an insanely caring human being,” posted Bennett, saying that she “dedicated so much of herself, her energy, and her time, to fighting for the rights of others. We grew up in New York, but she spent much of her best years with Michaela in the states in Bergen County, NJ. But their true home, where they both truly felt they belonged, was the beautiful town of Killarney.

“My mother and I travelled within a day of hearing the news of the untimely death of my sister, and are currently here, working with the Killarney Garda and social services to make sure my niece can stay in the land she loves, especially while grieving this tragic loss.”

Gardaí are continuing to liaise through both Europol and Interpol with foreign police forces as they try to establish where Al-Saqar went after he arrived in Istanbul and whether he has remained in Turkey or caught another flight on to Jordan or some other destination in the Middle East.