Mullingar canning company merges with Norwegian group in €1m deal

Darren Fenton and Ciarán Gorman established craft beer mobile canning business Bevcraft in their home town of Mullingar.

A craft beer mobile canning business started by two school friends in Mullingar, Co Westmeath has announced the completion of a merger with a Norwegian company.

Ciarán Gorman and Darren Fenton founded Bevcraft with the aim of creating an international business in their home town. The company offers a mobile canning solution to craft beer companies across Ireland.

The merger with Heidrun Tapperi is understood to have involved a consideration in excess of €1 million and sees the group approach an eight-figure valuation.

Bevcraft operates in five European countries, including Germany and the UK. The company sends its mobile canning lines and crews into craft breweries to convert tanks of craft beer into cans, ready for supermarket shelves and off-licences.

The company described the merger with Heidrun as “a major milestone in the growth of the business”. The group now employees more than 40 people across its bases and works with over 400 beverage producers across Europe.