ServBlock wins EU funding to build data exchange system for pharma manufacturing

Irish blockchain and pharmaceutical compliance company ServBlock has received EU funding to build a trusted data exchange system for outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

ServBlock, which uses blockchain or distributed ledger technology to ensure traceability, privacy and transparency in pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chains, is leading a consortium that includes Cork’s Nexa Enterprise Asset Management, Dublin-based Ingeniero Solutions, Limerick’s Unison Process Solutions and Waterford-based Plant Quest, offering a test case for trusted data transfer in pharma supply chains.

The funding will help the consortium in bringing together data science experts with manufacturing, and engineering experts.

The company has received the funding, which is being provided under the EU’s i4Trust programme to support innovative research and development projects, alongside Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR).

“We are excited to be a part of this important project and look forward to working with our partners to bring the manufacturing data space to life,” said John Ward, CEO and founder of ServBlock. “Coming on the back of our recent collaboration with Microsoft, this opportunity will allow ServBlock to continue to accelerate growth while being at the forefront of the data space movement.”

A data space brings together data from different sources for research, analysis or decision making. For pharmaceutical manufacturing, those data spaces could help address challenges caused by disparate systems and data sources.

“Collaborating with IMR members to create impactful solutions for the Irish manufacturing industry such as this data space, is key to ensuring the continued growth and development of the sector,” said Adrian Hovenden, IMR’s industrial solutions architect. “IMR are excited to participate in this consortium and facilitate improvements in patient outcomes through improvements to pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain.”