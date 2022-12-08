Skibbereen tech company Spearline acquires Callstats

From left: Victor Belfor, 8x8’s global VP of business development and strategic partnerships with Matthew Lawlor, co-founder and CTO of Spearline at 8x8’s headquarters in Campbell, California to announce Spearline’s acquisition of Callstats analytics, diagnostics and optimisation technology for WebRTC from 8x8. Photograph: Chris C Lee.

Irish telecoms company Spearline has acquired Callstats from US based 8x8 for an undisclosed sum, further developing its testing and monitoring capabilities.

The deal will see the Cork company integrate Callstats analytics, diagnostics and optimisation technology for WebRTC into its current products, building a best in class solution for testing and monitoring critical business telecommunication services.

Victor Belfor, global VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8 said the company believed Callstats was a better fit for Spearline’s capabilities.

It follows Spearline’s acquisition of Israeli company TestRTC for more than €10 million last November, a deal that kicked off its US expansion plans.

READ MORE

Spearline, which helps call centres to monitor their network and call quality and counts Zoom and Mastercard among its clients, has its headquarters in Skibbereen, Co Cork

Cofounder of Spearline Matthew Lawlor said the acquisition was a huge step forward for the company. “The integration of the Callstats patented technology, alongside our earlier acquisition of TestRTC, confirms Spearline’s position as the world leader in communication testing technologies,” he said.

Founded in 2003 by Mr Kevin Buckley, Spearline employs more than 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India.