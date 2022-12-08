Meta scales back plan to occupy new European HQ in Dublin 4

Facebook has decided not to occupy Fibonacci Square, the 34,838sq m (375,000sq ft) office space Johnny Ronan’s RGRE has developed as part of the US-headquartered tech giant’s new European headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Having signed a 25-year lease on the property in November 2018, the company’s parent, Meta has now instructed agent Cushman & Wakefield to sublet all four of the newly developed blocks to a new occupier or occupiers.

It remains unclear at this point what impact, if any, Meta’s decision will have on the much-anticipated sale of Fibonacci Square to the family firm of Zara founder Amancio Ortega. While Pontegadea had been due to exchange contracts with the scheme’s owners, Fortress, four weeks ago, the signing was delayed as the blocks had not yet reached practical completion. The Irish Times understands that, as of Thursday morning, the deal with Pontegadea remains on track for a price of about €525 million.

Should Mr Ortega’s family firm proceed with its purchase of Fibonacci Square, it would be guaranteed at least 15 years of rental income from Meta, with an additional 10 years of income from the social media giant in prospect after that. Pontegadea would begin collecting rental income of €22.6 million from Meta in 2024 following the expiry of an agreed rent-free period of about 18 months. The US company, known formerly as Facebook, signed a 25-year lease with Fibonacci Property ICAV, a joint venture between RGRE and its then funding partners Colony Capital, for Fibonacci Square in 2018. The lease agreement contains a break option in year 15.

The news of Meta’s decision to sublet Fibonacci Square is unsurprising, coming as it does at time of turbulence and retrenchment among tech companies worldwide. The company will still occupy the 31,536sq m (339,456sq ft) of office space across the four blocks to rear of its new European headquarter campus in Ballsbridge.

Previously a part of AIB’s former Bankcentre headquarters, the four blocks were acquired in February of this year for €395 million by US-headquartered real estate investor, Blackstone. The buildings had been owned by the Serpentine consortium, a syndicate of private individuals and companies assembled by AIB Private Banking and Goodbody Stockbrokers.

The four blocks are fully let to Facebook and offer a weighted average unexpired lease term of over 15 years.