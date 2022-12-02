AIB hikes profitability target and eyes cash returns to shareholders

AIB has hiked its medium-term profitability target on the back of rising interest rates and the planned purchase of much of Ulster Bank’s loan book, and said it will move progressively to return excess capital to shareholders in the coming years.

The bank said on Friday it now expects to post profit returns in 2024 equivalent to 13 per cent of the tangible equity shareholders hold in the business.

That is up from a target of 9 per cent that the bank had previously set for 2023, which itself was double the return AIB delivered in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

AIB has increased its new fixed mortgage rates by 1 percentage point since the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked official lending rates by 2 points.

However, the main driver of AIB’s earnings in recent times has been from the ECB’s switch from charging commercial banks minus 0.5 per cent for excess deposits to paying them 1.5 per cent. AIB had €39 billion of surplus deposits parked with the ECB as of the end of September.

AIB also said that its absolute running costs will amount to less than €1.75 billion in 2024 and reiterated its targeted capital reserves level – or what is called a common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio – of 13.5 per cent. That compares with the bank’s ratio of 15.3 per cent in June.

“Subject to a supportive macroeconomic environment and annual board and required regulatory approvals, in the coming years we will seek to move towards our CET1 target by prudently increasing levels of distribution, supplementing dividend with share buybacks where appropriate,” the bank said.

In 2017, AIB returned to paying dividends for the first time since the financial crisis. Following a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 crisis, it issued payments to shareholders again earlier this year. The bank also bought back €91 million of its shares earlier this year.

The State’s stake in AIB has fallen from 71 per cent to 57 per cent since January as the Government sold down part of its holding in the lender.

Chief executive Colin Hunt said: “While global economic headwinds exist, the Irish economy continues to deliver economic growth and demonstrate resilience. Against this domestic backdrop and given the changing banking landscape and evolving operating environment, we have revised our medium-term targets and now expect a RoTE of greater than 13 per cent in 2024. We continue to implement our strategy to enhance shareholder value and deliver sustainable returns.”