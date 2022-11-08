AIB welcomes Government’s sale of further shares for €396.6m

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said the State's sale a further 5% stake in the bank is an "important development". Photograph: Mark Duggan Photographer

AIB has welcomed Minster for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s sale of a further 5 per cent stake in the bank on the market, in a move that raised €396.6 million.

The placing of 134 million shares with institutional stock market investors on Monday evening, by way of a so-called accelerated bookbuild, has reduced the State’s stake in the bank to about 57 per cent.

“It is another important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the group and a normalisation of the share register,” said AIB chief executive Colin Hunt.

“AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis. We remain focused on our strategy to grow and strengthen the group to ensure we continue generating sustainable returns for all our shareholders.”

Following the placing, AIB will have returned about €11.5 billon of cash to the Government since its €20.7 billion crisis-era bailout. Taxpayers’ remaining holding in the bank is worth about €4.75 billion – meaning the State remains about €4.45 billion under water on the amount it pumped into the bank to keep it from imploding during the financial crisis.

This is the second 5 per cent stake placing that Mr Donohoe has carried out this year in AIB and comes in addition to regular drip-feeding of small amounts of shares in the bank onto the market. The holding stood at 71 per cent at the start of 2022.