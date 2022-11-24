Central Bank eases terms of incoming property fund borrowing cap

The Central Bank confirmed on Thursday it is proceeding with a plan to set a borrowing limit for Irish property funds, even though it has eased the terms of the planned cap and extended the implementation period for the measure.

While the regulator said last year that it planned to introduce a leverage – or borrowings – limit of 50 per cent on such funds, it has now decided to set the restriction at 60 per cent and will give existing funds five years to comply. It has previously envisaged a three-year phase in of the planned rule.

“These measures are being applied to ensure that investment funds are better able to absorb, rather than amplify, downturns in the commercial property market,” said Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf.

“This will, in turn, better equip the sector to continue to serve as a sustainable source of financial intermediation.”

As of the end of June, Irish property funds held €22.1 billion of assets, equivalent to more than a third of the so-called investible domestic commercial real estate market, the Central Bank said in its latest Financial Stability Review, published on Thursday. Some 31 per cent of assets are held in 63 funds with borrowings of in excess of 60 per cent of the total value of assets, it said.

“Leverage is a key source of vulnerability among these investment funds. For instance, falls in [commercial real estate] valuations or losses in rental payments could cause a breach of property funds’ loan-to-value – or debt servicing – covenants,” the report said.

“These covenants are normally present in the funds’ loan agreements. Breaching loan agreement covenants may trigger forced sales of property assets into falling markets.”

The latest biannual Financial Stability Review said that world economy is slowing, with inflation having become more broad-based and persistent in the last six months. Global financial conditions have tightened as leading central banks globally, including the European Central Bank (ECB) hike interest rates, it said.

In this environment, global markets remain vulnerable to further shocks, which could be amplified by segments of the nonbank financial system where leverage or liquidity mismatches are higher, it said.

The Irish economy is facing increased downside risks given the size of the energy and inflation shock, with growing numbers of businesses expected to run losses, it said.

However, the central expectation for the economy and labour market remains for growth and a strong labour market into 2023, although subject to increased global risks.