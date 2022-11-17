Neighbours makes a comeback as Amazon resurrects hit soap

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on the set of Australian soap opera Neighbours, reprising their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson as the series came to an end earlier this year. It is now being revived by Amazon. Photograph: PA

Amazon clearly believes that everybody needs good Neighbours. After the long-running Australian soap opera stopped broadcasting in July, the streaming giant has decided to save it.

A new series will start filming in Australia next year, after the production company Fremantle signed a deal with Amazon Freevee. A number of fan favourites are due to return, including Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world,” said Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle’s CEO. “We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home.”

The announcement follows a much-celebrated farewell episode for the show, which saw a number of former stars return to pay homage to the soap that gave them their big break. Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce were among the actors who once again appeared in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough – drawing viewing figures of three million.

As well as creating a new series of the soap, Amazon has announced that it will be hosting the show’s back catalogue, giving viewers access to 37 years’ worth of classic episodes.

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, Amazon’s head of AVOD programming.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series – and current fans to relive their favourite moments.”

To announce the show’s return, the official Neighbours account posted a meta video featuring Karl and Susan Kennedy, Toadie, plus Paul Robinson dialling in via Zoom. The characters discuss what streaming platform the soap opera will be appearing on, despite it being unclear how they are aware their lives are being broadcast on television. They also specify that the show will air in “the second half of next year”. “Let me check my diary ... “ grumbles Robinson. “All right, I’ll make myself available. Happy?” – Guardian service