Musk tells Twitter staff: be ‘extremely hard-core’ or leave

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has cut thousands of staff since taking over (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Twitter’s new chief executive Elon Musk has told the social media platform’s staff to commit to being “extremely hard-core” or leave the company with a three-month severance package.

In an email to staff seen by The Irish Times, Mr Musk said employees had until Thursday at 5pm ET to commit to working long hours at “high intensity” by clicking a link. Those who do not will get three months’ severance pay.

The billionaire said he is building “Twitter 2.0″. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he wrote, noting that the new organisation would be “much more engineering-driven”.

“Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway,” he said.

The email was first reported on by the Washington Post.

The latest move follows Mr Musk’s cull of Twitter staff, which saw around 50 per cent of employees leave. He has also reportedly cut more than 4,000 contractors, and sacked staff who criticised him on an internal Slack channel.

Several key members of the senior management team, including the head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, chief information security officer, Lea Kissner, chief compliance office Marianne Fogarty and the group’s highest ranking Irish executive, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran left the company within hours of each other.

Twitter’s new owner has also begun pushing through changes to the verification system on the platform, which previously awarded blue ticks to accounts of public figures, government bodies, companies, media and other notable figures to verify they were a genuine account. Now, subscribers to Twitter Blue will receive the same blue checkmark on their account for an $8 monthly fee.

The launch of the subscription service has been pushed back to later this month, after it sparked a number of fake accounts, including one claiming to be pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Co that tweeted insulin would be free in the US.