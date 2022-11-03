Tech Tools: Kindle Scribe lets you take notes while reading electronically

Kindle Scribe (from £330)

If you’ve ever wished you could take notes on your Kindle while reading a book, Amazon has got you covered. Its latest Kindle, the Kindle Scribe, combines reading and writing into a single e-ink display. The Scribe comes with a 10.2-inch, Paperwhite display, which has a backlight and 300 pixels per inch. The device, which comes with a basic pen – or you can upgrade to the premium experience – starts at 16GB of storage, allowing to store your Kindle books and notes. It’s not just about books though. You can create notebooks and diaries, review documents, take notes digitally and export them via email.

The device charges over USB C, and one full charge will give you months of battery life for reading, weeks if you are writing regularly, and the best thing is the Basic Pen doesn’t need charging.

