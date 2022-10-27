C&C sees ‘resilient’ first half, but warns of challenges ahead

Bulmers maker C&C said the first half of the year was ‘resilient’. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Drinks group C&C saw revenue and profit grow in the first half of the year, despite ongoing economic challenges.

The company, which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland, said net revenue was up 35.6 per cent to €903 million in the six months to August 31st. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €70.9 million.

Over the same period, operating profit surged 254.2 per cent to €54.9 million.

Operating margin was up at 6.1 per cent, from 2.3 per cent in the comparative period.

However, the group warned that September revenues were down 5 per cent, indicating more challenging times lay ahead for the company.

Chief executive David Forde said the company was pleased its resilient performance.

“Encouragingly, our profit growth has been coupled with margin expansion as the business returns to a more normalised product/price and channel mix. We are delivering on a number of key priorities outlined at our recent capital markets day; achieving our guided medium-term targets for distribution margins and target leverage. Further, we increased brand investment, grew our share of premium beer, increased revenue per customer, grew our agency brands and also implemented a number of our sustainability initiatives,” he said.

The second half of the year will be the first unrestricted Christmas trading period for C&C for three years. It is also expecting to benefit from the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“However, despite these positive tailwinds, the outlook for H2 is challenging with inflationary pressures on our own margins as well as those of our customers, and the cost of living pressures on the consumer environment in the near-term,” Mr Forde said. “The group’s priority continues to be on executing our strategy; enhancing efficiencies to insulate the business from inflationary pressures where possible whilst progressing our sustainability ambitions.“

C&C said the board intends to recommence a full and final year dividend following the release of its full-year results.