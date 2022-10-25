Irish charities win grants worth €75,000 from British specialist insurer

David Lane, managing director at Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland; Elaine Nevin, executive director at Eco-Unesco; Annie Fletcher, director at Imma; and Audrey Hannon, change manager at Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland in front of Kind Words Can Never Die, created by Navine Dossos. Photograph: Leon Farrell

Two Irish charities have been recognised by Ecclesiastical Insurance in its Movement for Good awards.

The British parent of specialist Irish insurer the Benefact Group chose 31 charities to receive a share of £500,000 (€576,586). Among those was the Irish Museum of Modern Art (Imma) which is getting a grant of £15,000 (€17,276), and Ireland’s leading national youth environmental education organisation, Eco-Unesco, which will receive £50,000 (€57,586).

The Imma grant will fund Unseen Traces, a community outreach project developed in collaboration with New Communities Partnership, Ireland’s largest independent migrant-led national network.

The Eco-Unesco funding will help the group expand its reach and also allow it to continue its all-Ireland Young Environmentalist Awards.

The Irish awards are among the larger grants awarded by a judging panel and are intended to support longer-term projects in key sectors. A number of Irish charities separately benefited from another £500,000 that Benefact distributed in £1,000 grants.