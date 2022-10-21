Paddy Power Betfair parent CFO to move into new COO role

Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment has announced today that group chief financial officer (CFO) Jonathan Hill is to become group chief operating officer (COO) next year.

The company said it was establishing the new role to maximise the benefits of Flutter’s global scale and support the strategic direction of the business.

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, currently CFO and group head of strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), will join as CFO and executive director of the group in the first half of 2023. Mr Hill will continue in his role until then.

He will then leave the board and take up the newly created executive committee role of group COO.

“Given Jonathan’s expertise, knowledge of the business and role in shaping Flutter’s strategy, he is uniquely placed to set up the new group COO function for success,” the company said.

“Paul brings 25 years’ experience in finance and international businesses, and has been CFO, group head of strategy and member of the board and executive committee at IHG since 2014.

“Prior to joining IHG in 2004, Paul was an associate director, corporate finance at HSBC.”

Commenting on the appointment, Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said: “I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as group CFO.

“I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy.

“I also wish to acknowledge Jonathan for all he has done for Flutter to date and I am very pleased that the group will continue to benefit from his experience in establishing the new COO function.”

Flutter chairman Gary McGann said: “The board welcomes the appointment of a quality executive such as Paul and looks forward to working with him and the team into the future, and I look forward to continuing to work with Jonathan in his new role.”