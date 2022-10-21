LinkedIn to scale back office plans in Dublin as hybrid working takes off

LinkedIn has confirmed it is scaling back plans to expand its Dublin offices, as remote working reduces demand for space.

The company had planned to open a European headquarter campus at Wilton Park in Dublin, confirming in January 2020 it had signed a long-term lease with property company Iput for almost 40,000 sq m of office space at the Wilton Park scheme.

That included Two and Three Wilton Park, which are located immediately beside LinkedIn’s existing European headquarter offices at Wilton Place. The expansion would have given the company the capacity to grow its Dublin-based workforce, then at 1,200, by more than 4,000 workers in the medium to long term. The buildings are due to be completed in 18 months.

However, with the pandemic causing a shift to remote work, the company has decided it no longer needs as much space. It will still move into One Wilton Park, a 14,000 sq m building that was fully let to LinkedIn in 2018, but plans to expand beyond that have been curtailed.

“We’re excited to open the doors of our new One Wilton building. In this new space we’ll continue to create amazing office experiences that welcome in employees, create new connections and build a sense of community. The first group of our Dublin employees will move in the week of November 7th,” LinkedIn said in a statement.

“With our shift to hybrid, more of our team in Ireland are working from home on some days and from the office on others, so we’ve also made the decision to not occupy Two and Three Wilton when construction finishes.”

It is not yet clear if LinkedIn and owner Microsoft will be forced to sublet the buildings, which are understood to have a 25 year lease with 12 years certain. LinkedIn had no comment on the matter, but industry sources indicated it was likely to be the case.

The Wilton Park estate comprises the former Fitzwilton House, Wilton Park House, Gardner House, Lad Lane Apartments and their associated public spaces, and includes a one-acre park on the banks of the Grand Canal.

However, there are not expected to be any jobs in danger at LinkedIn as a result of the move, and the company is still recruiting. The firm currently employs more than 2,000 people in Ireland and confirmed it was still expanding its workforce here.

The professional networking company is not the only one putting the brakes on plans for office expansion. Facebook owner Meta has also paused part of its campus development in Ballsbridge, specifically the fit-out of its Fibonacci Square building as the pandemic pushed staff to a more flexible work environment. It also announced a global hiring freeze for most roles across the company, as the social media group battles an advertising slump and rising competition.