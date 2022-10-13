Technology consulting company BJSS to open Irish office, create 75 jobs

Technology consultancy BJSS is to set up a new European business and delivery centre in Dublin, a move that is expected to create 75 jobs.

The company, which is pursuing an ambitious international growth strategy, partners with cloud providers such as AWS, Google and Microsoft, all of which have a presence in Ireland.

BJSS provides clients with a suite of services from early stage design to outsourced project delivery and managed services. It also offers strategic consulting advice in AI, machine learning, cloud and cyber security. It currently employs more than 2,500 people in 26 offices throughout the UK, US, Australia, Portugal and Denmark.

“Dublin is a hotbed of tech talent and one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, so it makes complete sense for us to open an office there,” said Amir Soufizadeh, head of international expansion for BJSS. “Not to mention that many of our key partners have a big presence in Dublin, so we’ll be able to work even more closely with them, particularly to develop our Irish cloud and data Centre of Excellence capabilities. We’re incredibly excited to establish ourselves in such a vibrant city and help local businesses to realise their digital ambitions.”

READ MORE

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar. “This is another vote of confidence in Ireland’s ability to attract the world’s leading companies. BJSS is a global leader in IT and Business Consultancy, offering expert advice in areas from AI to cyber security,” he said. “It’s also testament to the talent and skills of our highly-trained and educated workforce.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said the thriving multinational sector, market demand internationally for digital and business transformation consultancy services, the availability of technology talent, and ability to recruit skilled consultants from the EU talent pool made Ireland an attractive location for international professional services companies.