Go ahead given for wind farm in east Clare

An Bord Pleanala signed off on plans for a wind farm near Killaloe in Co Clare (Photo: David Sleator/THE IRISH TIMES)

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to Coillte for contentious plans for a large scale 19 turbine wind farm in east Clare.

The 110MW project on the northern western slopes of Slieve Bernagh is located on a 750 hectare (1,853 acre) site 4km northeast of Broadford, close to Killaloe and Bodyke. The site straddles seven townlands.

While the turbines on the Carrownagowan wind farm have a tip height of 555ft, in granting planning permission, the appeals board ruled that the scheme would not adversely affect the integrity of European protected sites.

Documents lodged with the planning application state the wind farm will displace 2.825 million tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, which it described as “a long term beneficial effect.”

The appeals board also concluded that the project would make a positive contribution to Ireland’s strategic policy on renewable energy.

Independent Clare TD, Michael McNamara however said today the decision creates “a risk of another catastrophic landslide on a site where there were previously landslides accompanying the development of forest roads.”

Deputy McNamara said that he believes that legal challenges will inevitably be mounted against the appeals board grant of permission.

On the issue of potential peat slides, the inspector in the case, Sarah Lynch stated that “peat stability has been examined and I am satisfied that the site does not pose a significant threat to such an event.”

The plan was lodged direct to An Bord Pleanála as it was classified as a Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) and the appeals board received 21 submissions with the bulk of those opposed to the project.

Ailish and Brian O’Dwyer told the appeals board that there was a significant peat slip in the 1980′s in the area and that the lands and depth of peat are not suitable for construction.

Ute and Conrad Rumberger told the appeals board that a previous seven turbine wind farm was proposed for the area and the reasons for refusal still remain in place.

Donal O’Connor stated that he lives 2km from the proposed development site and argued that the development would negatively impact the Heritage Landscape around Lough Derg.

The construction of the wind farm is to create 100 jobs.

Clare County Council told the appeals board that the principle of the proposed development is in accordance with the policy position of the Council as set out in the Development Plan.