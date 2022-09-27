Most Irish households will end up worse off in coming months despite massive budget package

It is a measure of the scale of the energy crisis that a budget can involve spending and tax measures of some €11 billion and still most people will end up, after inflation, worse off.

A striking part of the budget documentation is a prediction that the rate of inflation will be 8.5 per cent this and - in a big change to previous forecasts - over 7 per cent next year.

This means that despite significant once-off and ongoing budget measures, living standards will fall on average by 3 per cent this year and 2 per cent next year on official forecasts. The budget will put money back into people’s pockets, but not enough to compensate for soaring inflation. This was inevitable, but the wider political and public reaction will be interesting to watch in the months ahead.

READ MORE

This fiscal rescue mission has been funded by the extraordinary growth in tax receipts, led by corporation tax but also including other taxes. And by the strong starting position of the public finances, boosted by a bounce back from Covid which may now be running out of a bit of steam.

This means that the Government is cushioning the blow of energy prices - substantially - but it can’t absorb all the additional cost for households, or for businesses, And so the political debate has been sparked immediately with the Opposition calling for yet more to be spent.

This row will continue, but could really ignite in 2023. By next year the benefit of the once-off measures will be running out, but energy prices could still be high. With luck, oil and diesel prices may be on the way down, but the big uncertainty surrounds gas prices, which also knock on directly to electricity costs.

If these remain high, the clamour to extend or repeat the once-off measures will grow; otherwise households will be worse off next year than this year, when they are benefiting from the string of once-off credits and payments.

And the once-off measures being paid this year and into next year are really substantial, with an extra double welfare week, the same for child benefit and a whole range of other payments. More than €4 billion in once-off payments goes a long way.

[ Do you have a query on how this year’s budget affects you? ]

[ Standard rate income tax threshold rises €3,200 to €40,000 ]

The political debate will surround the extent of the measures and the demand by Sinn Féin that energy prices should have been capped over the winter. But the crunch will come next year if energy prices still remain sky-high as the current supports run out. The exchequer finances, as now forecast, would allow for some extension of business supports and repeats of once-off welfare payments.

But clearly this can’t all be made permanent. Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath successfully phased out the Covid-supports - albeit after extensions - but ending energy supports could be a more difficult political task.

And the backdrop is forecast to be a big slowdown in economic growth, with the domestic economy expected to grow by just over 1 per cent next year, effectively an economic flat-lining.

While the rows will be about the scale of the once-off package, the permanent measures are also important and reflect the new inflationary world we live in. An increase in the entry point to the higher tax rate to €40,000 will benefit middle and higher earners - by up to €320 per person - while a €75 hike in tax credits will benefit all income taxpayers. Permanent welfare rates will rise by €12 per week.

These are substantial measures, though they are really a response to rising inflation. Arguably the tax and welfare system should adjust each year to take account of inflation - the tax band rise, for example, is needed if people are not to see tax take a higher slice of their income as wages rise.

Those earning less than €36,800 will get very little benefit from the tax package this year - it is a tax plan for middle earners. And interestingly, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s push for a new 30 per cent tax rate is to be the subject of further examination into next year. This one is clearly not dead yet.

Meanwhile inflation means Government departments needs more cash to operate - and so it remains to be seen how far increased allocations will go. Overall spending is to rise by 6.3 per cent next year, slightly behind the forecast rate of inflation. As ever, delivery in areas like housing and health remains crucial - and seems to be an ongoing challenge.

The political mood together with the Covid and energy crises are accelerating the move to a bigger State - as well as massive spending on housing, this budget involves an extension of the GP card, free primary school books, an extension of the public transport discount and new social supports. In time, a bigger State will require more taxes.

Minister Donohoe signalled a wider examination of the tax system would be undertaken, on the basis of the report of the Commission on Tax and Welfare.

He has also put aside €6 billion into a new national reserve fund to help pay future bills. For now the budget sums allow this and give a fighting fund to combat the crisis. But this winter will be difficult, nonetheless and big calls await in 2023 as the economy slows.