Bord na Mona opens applications for next cohort in Accelerator Green

Bord na Móna has opened up applications for the next round of its accelerator programme aimed at sustainable businesses and climate action.

The 2023 Accelerate Green programme will support early-stage companies that supports companies developing products and services based on green innovation. The programme is seeking those companies developing novel, technological solutions aiming to solve challenges in areas such as renewable energy, sustainable food and beverage and the circular bioeconomy.

The programme, which includes deep learning and mentoring sessions with speakers from enterprise and energy agencies, Irish corporates, research networks, investors, and successful business leaders, is delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners.

“Accelerate Green is designed to create a step change in your business and is a fantastic opportunity for scaling companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability,” said Alan Costello, Resolve Partners. “Those who participate in the programme will have access to the infrastructure, expertise and world-class mentors needed to help your company navigate the path to impact at scale. After the success of our previous cohorts we are looking forward to bringing new companies onboard and growing the community of companies helping to lead the green revolution.”

This will be the third group of companies to take part in the accelerator, with 17 companies taking part in the 2022 round and the specialised “pre-accelerator” programme currently underway.

“Central to the success of the EU’s Green Deal are climate solutions leaders like Bord na Móna partnering with existing and future customers and suppliers, up and down the value chain, working to produce more sustainable goods and services,” said Tom Donnellan, chief executive of Bord na Móna. “In this regard, Bord na Móna recognises the potential of businesses participating in Accelerate Green to help deliver on the vision of the EU Green Deal. We are looking for companies that will become the next leaders in their sector and who can inspire other start-ups and scaleups across Ireland towards success.”

More than 90 per cent of Bord na Móna investment in the last financial year was in areas the EU would class as “environmentally sustainable”, including renewable energy, land use change and the circular economy. Accelerate Green is central to the company’s commitment to the EU Green Deal.

Previous companies that have successfully taken part in Accelerate Green include Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd, GoEve, Real Leaf Farm, Jones Celtic BioEnergy (JCBE) and Positive Carbon.