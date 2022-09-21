Pandemic habits boost Deliveroo’s Irish profits

New accounts show revenues at Deliveroo Ireland Ltd increased by €16.85 million from €26.34 million to €43.2 million in the 12 months to the end of December last. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The pandemic helped to boost sales at the Irish arm of takeaway food delivery service Deliveroo by 64 per cent last year.

The 2021 performance followed a 91 per cent surge in sales from €13.76 million to €26.34 million in 2020.

In notes with the latest accounts, the company’s directors highlighted the impact of Covid-19, pointing to “increased demand ... [and] the change in ordering behaviour”. They predicted that “the culture of eating out will likely not revert to the way it was pre-Covid for some time”.

Pretax profits last year increased by 27 per cent to €819,246.

The directors said gross profits increased by 75 per cent from €8.4 million to €14.74 million “reflecting both increased demand and the scalable unit economics of the business model”.

The company’s operating profit increased more than 20-fold from €54,504 to €1.123 million.

Deliveroo directly employs 10 people in the Republic, in sales, marketing and operations. Staff costs last year totalled €626,989.

Deliveroo operates in 11 markets worldwide and has more than 190,000 self employed couriers or ‘riders’ on its books.