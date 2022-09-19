Granite Digital announces €3.1m partnership with WP Engine

Digital agency Granite has announced a partnership with WP Engine that could generate up to €3.1 million in revenue for the Cork-founded agency by the end of next year.

Under the partnership, Granite Digital will seek to strengthen its enterprise offerings in hosting and infrastructure architecture, which could support further growth in its client portfolio in the UK and Ireland.

WP Engine is a leader in WordPress technology, which is used by 41 per cent of the global internet, and hosts 1.5 million websites across 150 countries. Among its customers are the Irish Heart Foundation, Riverdance, Avvio, Microsoft, eBay, and Volvo. Its global customer support centre in Limerick employs more than 120 people.

“WordPress is growing at an incredible pace with more than two out of every five websites now powered by its technology. As the global leaders, WP Engine is central to driving this growth and we’re delighted to enter this new strategic partnership in Ireland and the UK,” said Robert Carpenter, founder and partner of Granite Digital. “We’ve identified significant opportunities together in the enterprise sector and have no doubt we’ll achieve our growth targets in both markets. By combining our areas of expertise, we are enhancing our product and service capabilities to ensure customers can enjoy more seamless and secure digital experiences.”

READ MORE

Granite said it expects to fully migrate more than 200 existing and new customers before the end of 2023 to the new technology, with Abbey Capital, Cliffs of Moher, and Gobeyond Partners in the UK among the first to make the leap and take advantage of enhanced performance, security, and governance.

“Granite Digital is an obvious partner for us in Ireland and the UK as it has significant enterprise reach, deep industry and technical knowledge, and extensive digital transformation experience,” said Paul Ryan, Senior Director and Site Lead, WP Engine. “We also share common goals and values which are crucial for functioning as a successful team. We’re excited about collaborating with such an ambitious partner that fully understands how WordPress and its wider ecosystem are so key to the digital-first economy.”